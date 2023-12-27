Evening mix with chances for snow this weekend

Less chances for snow and more chances of ice in some areas this evening
Less chances for snow and more chances of ice in some areas this evening(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Chances of a scattered mix are possible Wednesday evening across the eastern and some of the central counties. Chances of precipitation then dwindle by Thursday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and cooler air to move in. By the time the weekend rolls around more chances of snow are looking to move in from the northwest late Saturday. Some could even see some light flurries as we ring in the new year with some light lake effect snow.

Keep an eye on the local radar HERE.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies in the morning; partly cloudy skies in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning with more chances of sun in the afternoon; chance flurries in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day; chance of snow showers late

>Highs: Low 30s

New Year’s Eve: Cloudy skies; scattered snow chances throughout the day

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

New Year’s Day: Partly cloudy skies; lingering snow chances in scattered areas

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

