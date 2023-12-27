Dickinson County adds permanent construction crew

Dickinson County added a construction department to its county government at a board meeting...
Dickinson County added a construction department to its county government at a board meeting Monday.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County added a construction department to its county government at a board meeting Tuesday.

The county hired the members to help with construction of a new hangar at Ford Airport. They may take the lead on renovations to the Dickinson County Courthouse.

Dickinson County Controller Administrator Brian Bousley says the county can complete projects faster with their own team.

“When we have a project, they’re available for it,” said Bousley. “Contractors are always busy but if we have our own crew, we can say this takes precedence over this project or this is where we would like you to go today.”

Some properties in the Dickinson County Land Bank may also be renovated.

