Dense fog fouls Christmas holiday travel at Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Friends and families finally reunited after four straight days of very dense fog canceled flights in and out of Marquette Sawyer Regional Airport.

Tuesday, Delta landed two additional flights to help alleviate some of the congestion. Duane DuRay, the Airport Manager for Sawyer, says it all came down to safety.

“One of the components you’ve got to think about is safety and that is a critical item that the airlines and 99 percent of the aviation industry that operates has to comply with and that’s relating to visibility standards and ceiling heights,” DuRay said.

DurRay says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has standards for visibility and cloud ceiling heights but this fog was so dense, flying, and especially landing was unsafe.

“The minimum visibility and ceiling height that we can operate out of are 200 feet above ground level and a half-mile visibility, unfortunately for the last four days, we’ve been experiencing quarter-mile visibility and 100-foot ceilings,” DuRay added.

With the cancellations coming over Christmas weekend, some travelers have been waiting for days to return home or leave. Both carriers serving Marquette Sawyer added additional flights to catch up with the backlog.

“American Airlines brought in two flights, two aircraft to accommodate passengers that were displaced and to make up flights that were missed and that’s four days’ worth of flights that were canceled with American,” DuRay said.

Delta’s makeup flights landed Tuesday afternoon at Sawyer.

