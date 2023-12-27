Delta County Historical Society thanks residents for support of lighthouse

Guests enjoyed cookies and hot cider as they explored the Sand Point Lighthouse during the Historical Society's annual two-day open house.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Historical Society is saying thank you to the community for its enduring support of a historical landmark.

It’s holding the annual two-day holiday open house Tuesday and Wednesday at the Sand Point Lighthouse. During the open house, community members can explore the lighthouse, and next-door museum, for free.

The Society held its first open house for Delta County residents in 1990 for helping make the renovation of the lighthouse possible.

Current Historical Society president, Charles Lindquist, said, then board members expressed concern over the costs and another board member said, “‘When we get going on this, you will be so happily surprised by the support we’re going to be getting from people throughout Delta County,’ and that’s just the way it worked.”

Lindquist said that after the community showed up in such a big way, the board wanted to express their thanks.

“And they thought, ‘Once we get this open, we’re going to have a special day when we’re hoping people will come in from the community, no charge. What’s a better time than right after Christmas,’” Lindquist recalled.

Guests can enjoy hot apple cider and home-baked cookies as they wander the rooms of the lighthouse and brave the spiral staircase to the widow’s walk.

Lindquist said he hopes it gives visitors a look into what it was like to live back then.

The open house began Tuesday and continues Wednesday between 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

