Delta County commissioner says airport investigation will protect the county

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Board asked for an investigation into the county airport’s current “administrative crisis.”

County Commissioner Robert Petersen said the investigation by municipal attorney Scott Graham would help protect the county. It’s why Petersen made the motion for the investigation at last Tuesday’s board meeting.

The motion passed with a vote of 3 to 2, with commissioners John Malnar and Steven Viau voting against it.

“I wanted to use caution before directing, like, hiring an attorney without defining the scope and the motive of the investigation,” Viau said. “I think that is critical.”

Petersen said he purposefully did not give a scope for what Graham would investigate.

“I wanted him to have free rein, so when he goes in and starts working, if there’s something going on that he needs to look at, I wanted to make sure that he had the freedom to do that,” Petersen said.

He said the investigation is because of an airport report given to the board on December 5. In the report, new airport manager Robert Ranstadler said the airport was in an “administrative crisis” and out of compliance with several FAA regulations. Petersen said, he brought Graham in to help.

“We felt that our municipal attorney could maybe help get through some of the federal and state agencies that Robert has to work with,” he said.

He added that contrary to what some people are saying on social media, Graham is not conducting a criminal investigation.

“Basically, it’s just a CYA for the county. To make sure that everything’s taken care of in the proper way, so that the county or the airport does not get in trouble,” Petersen said.

Both commissioners emphasized that Randstadler is getting things done and that he is moving the airport forward into compliance with all FAA rules and regulations.

