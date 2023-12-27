Carolers protest for Palestine through song in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Some Marquette residents protested through song Wednesday.

Lyrics to popular holiday tunes were rewritten to call for an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

Instead of the famous lyrics to “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”, the protesters sang:

“We wish for the liberation

Of the Palestinian nation,

An end to the occupation,

And a happy New Year.”

The national ‘Carols for Ceasefire’ movement is made up mostly of people of Christian faith or descent calling for a permanent ceasefire and an end to the occupation.

Doe Hoyer, Clara Hardie and Reese McMahon stood on the corner of Third Street and Washington Street to sing their songs of protest.

“It can be really disempowering when you’re just thinking of yourself as an individual,” said Hoyer. “This is a way to becoming, especially if folks are of a Christian lineage or practicing Christians to be coming together around a collective identity to be calling for a ceasefire. I think it can bring some courage to do this with others.”

When they were done, they mailed letters calling for action to state representatives.

