2023 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy

Across Upper Michigan, 2023 brought continued signs of area businesses emerging stronger than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demolition got underway at the site of the former Marquette General Hospital on College Avenue.

The NMU Foundation selected the Adamo Group as the contractor for the project in the summer, with demolition starting in the fall.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation gave Marquette up to $8 million in Community Development Block Grant funds for the demolition.

“We have got to be prepared for population growth,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan). “We have got to keep young Yoopers here and draw other great talent into the Upper Peninsula.”

Phase two of the demolition is expected to start in the spring.

In Houghton, the city council approved a settlement agreement with Walmart.

Through the “dark store loophole,” Walmart found a way to significantly reduce its property taxes.

Before the settlement, Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said the city could have faced devastating budget cuts.

Downtown Houghton saw the teardown of the Lakeshore Drive parking deck.

MJO Contracting came in with a bid of more than $3 million, which was more than the city’s budget.

After the city looked into parking, street, water and sewer funds, the project came in under budget.

Houghton held a ribbon-cutting event for the new downtown Waterfront Walk in November.

In Iron Mountain, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson broke ground on a regional cancer center.

“One in five Americans receive medical care in local markets,” said Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson President Amanda Shelast. “We are just that, we are a rural market. There is no reason that we shouldn’t have world-class here in rural markets.”

The center is expected to bring specialized providers to the area, new Pet scan equipment and expanded cancer research.

It’s expected to open in fall 2024.

Escanaba saw the American Queen Voyages cruise ship make a stop in the city for the first time ever.

Guests could go from the ship to buses taking them to places like the Delta County Chamber of Commerce, the Bonifas Arts Center and the Sand Point Lighthouse.

The president of American Queen Voyages said the service stopped in October because the cost of storing the boats during the offseason is too high.

But Escanaba Downtown Development Authority Director Craig Woerpel said he hopes the experience of the cruisers makes another company take notice.

“The response from the passengers was phenomenal about Escanaba,” Woerpel said. “They were even saying such things as, ‘Escanaba was better than Mackinac Island.’”

Across the U.P., different organizations and commissions looked to address the affordable housing crisis.

Marquette’s city commission approved a new Habitat for Humanity housing project, while the Marquette planning commission approved multi-family housing projects.

The Black Rock Crossing project got more than $1 million in state funding, as Invest UP announced its $15 million Build U.P. housing fund.

The Marquette County Land Bank got money to hire a housing specialist, while Renovare Development has plans for development to address middle-income housing in Marquette Township.

The Marquette County Board of Commissioners also approved a grant application to help with housing for low and moderate-income families.

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority made stops across the U.P. to develop specific solutions for each region.

When it comes to tourism, the city of Marquette was among the communities drawing people in with the creation of a social district.

This lets people buy alcohol and enjoy those drinks outside in certain areas at certain times.

Plus, thousands of people came to events like Marquette’s 22nd annual Blueberry Festival and Houghton and Hancock’s 63rd annual Bridgefest.

Mount Bohemia landed at number 1 on USA Today’s list of ski resorts in North America, while Eh! Burger in Munising ranked 22nd on Trip Advisor’s list of best quick bites in the U.S. and the AmericInn in Calumet was awarded “Best of AmericInn” for the seventh consecutive year.

