1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City

FILE: Handcuffs Graphic
FILE: Handcuffs Graphic(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 69-year-old Tamarack City man was arrested Wednesday morning after a domestic disturbance left one woman injured.

According to investigators, at approximately 5:00 a.m., deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

The man is currently being lodged at the Houghton County Jail. The 47-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office says additional details will not be released due to pending arraignment and further investigation.

TV6 will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
2 Wim Hof Workshops coming to Shady Grove Farm in Gwinn
rain
Rain and fog continue today

Latest News

Bill Digneit, with SISU: The Innovation Institute at NMU and Kristen Tanner, Innovate...
Second annual Innovation Week coming to Northern Michigan University
Money (generic)
2023 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
Dickinson County added a construction department to its county government at a board meeting...
Dickinson County adds permanent construction crew
Guests enjoyed cookies and hot cider as they explored the Sand Point Lighthouse during the...
Delta County Historical Society thanks residents for support of lighthouse