1 arrested after domestic disturbance involving firearm injures woman in Tamarack City

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 69-year-old Tamarack City man was arrested Wednesday morning after a domestic disturbance left one woman injured.

According to investigators, at approximately 5:00 a.m., deputies from the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.

The man is currently being lodged at the Houghton County Jail. The 47-year-old victim was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

The sheriff’s office says additional details will not be released due to pending arraignment and further investigation.

TV6 will update the story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.