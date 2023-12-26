Tiny baby sloth gets Santa visit at zoo

A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday. (Source: San Antonio Zoo/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Before he delivered presents to children all over the world, Santa scheduled some time with a young resident at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo shared a video on social media Saturday that shows Santa meeting the baby sloth Aluna.

He tells Aluna, to end up on his nice list, she will need to keep her tree and nest clean and go to bed early.

Zoo staff have also created an Amazon wish list for Aluna and her fellow animals -- just in case Santa didn’t bring them everything they wanted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloves hang from fluorescent lights at Garfield Park Boxing Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in...
How to Watch Tapales vs. Inoue, Boxing Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, December 26
wluc xmas
A damp Christmas with more rain to follow
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
A team photo before heading to Austria.
US Natural Track Luge Team departs for Europe
Kiwanis Club making meals for the community.
Marquette Kiwanis Club feeds the community on Christmas Eve

Latest News

generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Taylor Swift ties Elvis Presley’s Billboard 200 record
A baby sloth met with Santa at the San Antonio Zoo on Saturday.
Baby sloth visits Santa