Soupy skies linger with chances of snow later this week

Foggy skies and the occasional mist are expected for the rest of Tuesday with chances of rain and snow for Wednesday. Temperatures will trend downwards for the next few days with cooler air set to move in for New Year’s. This weekend there is a chances for a system to move in and bring in some form of snowfall so there is chances of a fresh layer to start off the new year.

Wednesday: Scattered rain chances in the central and east with snow chances in the west

>Highs: High 30s to Low 40s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; slightly cooler air

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy skies; mild

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Saturday: Cloudy skies; chances of snow late in the night

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

New Year’s Eve: Light snow chances in the evening; cooler air

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of snow in isolated areas with cooler air

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

