Rain and fog continue today

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A slow-moving system in the plains gradually shifts east over the coming days. The U.P. remains on the warm side of it. Therefore light rain and areas of fog will continue today along with unseasonably warm air. Records for high temperatures will likely be broken again today. Tomorrow rain passes across the east with a mix of wet snow in the west. Then, cooler air filters in for the rest of the year. This weekend a clipper moves in with light snow Saturday night into Sunday.

Today: Areas of fog with light rain, drizzle and mist

>Highs: Low to mid-40s

Wednesday: Light rain east with snow mix west

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Isolated Brian clouds decreasing

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Cloudy, mild with nighttime snow

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

New Year’s Eve: Light snow and colder

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

New Year’s Day: Light snow chance north and cold

>HIghs: Mid to upper 20s

