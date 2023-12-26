‘Operation Great Christmas’ a great success

Elementary students designed and colored more than 900 placemats to be handed out to diners...
Elementary students designed and colored more than 900 placemats to be handed out to diners and given in takeout and delivery orders.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Volunteers in Forsyth Township gave back to their community in a big way with the 7th Annual ‘Operation Great Christmas.’

On Christmas Day, volunteers served Christmas dinner to record-breaking numbers of around 900 community members. Diners could eat at Up North Lodge event center or have their meals delivered to their homes.

Elementary students colored more than 900 placemats to be given out with meals.

“It really is the most amazing thing to be able to give back to those in need, those who may be alone or those that just want to out and be a part of it,” said Jesie Melchiori, Operation Great Christmas Lead Elf.

The dinner was the second phase of Operation Christmas. On Christmas Eve, organizers helped 58 families and 208 children with gifts for the kids.

Extra gifts were displayed at the dinner on Christmas Day. Guests were invited to take what they needed, no cash required.

