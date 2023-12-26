NWS Marquette: Christmas Day 2023 sets records for warm temperatures, no snow

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas Day 2023 set records at the National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township.

According to the NWS, with no snow on the ground at 7:00 a.m. Monday, it made just the fourth brown Christmas on record at NWS Marquette. Records date back to 1961.

The other years were 1994, 2006, and 2015. This was the first year on record that there has not even been a trace of snow on the ground.

Three temperature records were set at the Marquette NWS office Monday, making it the all-time warmest Christmas on record here:

1) A daily record high of 47 broke the previous record of 46 set in 1994.

2) A daily record warm low of 42 broke the previous record of 31 set in 2019.

3) The warm low Monday also broke the previous all-time December warm low of 41 set on December 2, 1982.

Rain and fog continue on Tuesday.

One year ago, over Christmas Eve and Day, more than a foot of snow fell.

