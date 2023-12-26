NWS Marquette: Christmas Day 2023 sets records for warm temperatures, no snow

National Weather Service-Marquette office as seen in August 2019. (WLUC Photo)
National Weather Service-Marquette office as seen in August 2019. (WLUC Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Christmas Day 2023 set records at the National Weather Service office in Negaunee Township.

According to the NWS, with no snow on the ground at 7:00 a.m. Monday, it made just the fourth brown Christmas on record at NWS Marquette. Records date back to 1961.

The other years were 1994, 2006, and 2015. This was the first year on record that there has not even been a trace of snow on the ground.

Three temperature records were set at the Marquette NWS office Monday, making it the all-time warmest Christmas on record here:

1) A daily record high of 47 broke the previous record of 46 set in 1994.

2) A daily record warm low of 42 broke the previous record of 31 set in 2019.

3) The warm low Monday also broke the previous all-time December warm low of 41 set on December 2, 1982.

Rain and fog continue on Tuesday.

One year ago, over Christmas Eve and Day, more than a foot of snow fell.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloves hang from fluorescent lights at Garfield Park Boxing Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in...
How to Watch Tapales vs. Inoue, Boxing Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, December 26
wluc xmas
A damp Christmas with more rain to follow
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
A team photo before heading to Austria.
US Natural Track Luge Team departs for Europe
Kiwanis Club making meals for the community.
Marquette Kiwanis Club feeds the community on Christmas Eve

Latest News

Upper Michigan Today
2 Wim Hof Workshops coming to Shady Grove Farm in Gwinn
During the workshops, attendees will learn the benefits of cold plunges, and breathwork.
Wim Hof workshops coming to Marquette County
Gas pump
AAA: State gas price average holds steady through Christmas holiday