No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported in a structure fire that occurred in Ishpeming over the holiday weekend.

On Dec. 23 at 1:35 p.m., the City of Ishpeming Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 618 N. Third Street.

According to authorities, fire crews found a two-story home with light smoke coming from a window on the side of the house and upon further investigation, discovered a mattress on fire in one of the upstairs bedrooms. The fire was contained and put out by responders.

The residence sustained moderate smoke and water damage. The Ishpeming Fire Department says the improper use of a candle was the cause of the fire.

All residents were able to get out safely and there were no firefighter injuries reported.

Pigs-N-Heat and the Red Cross will be assisting the residents.

Ishpeming Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Ishpeming Police Department, Negaunee City Fire Department, Marquette County Rescue 131, Marquette County Central Dispatch, SEMCO and UPPCO.

