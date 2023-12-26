Little Brothers holds annual Christmas meals for seniors, notes attendee increase

HOUGHTON & HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly has completed its Christmas Celebration meals.

Over 1,000 seniors and their family members were served either at sit-down sites or through delivery. Volunteers spent most of the morning preparing the sites and turkey dinner meals, serving them around 1 P.M.

To some volunteers, this process is very familiar, such as Julie Beck, lead volunteer at Houghton’s St. Ignatius Loyola Church sit-down meal site.

“I have been involved in the holiday meals just about as long as I’ve been a volunteer, which is over 40 years,” said Beck. “I like the sit-down sites much better. It’s an opportunity to chat and visit with people, and that’s what it’s about.”

According to Beck, the number of people attending the Houghton sit-down site is noticeably larger than last year. She attributes this to more and more people putting themselves back out into the community post-pandemic.

“And if you know somebody who’s lonely at Christmas, please, invite them if you come yourself,” continued Beck. “Or tell them to call and get a reservation to come because we are more than happy to serve as many people as there is a need for.”

Many seniors look forward to the meals every year. Elaine Hendrickson and her husband at Hancock’s meal site are one such example. Residents of Atlantic Mine, they have been coming to the Christmas meals for nine years.

“My husband’s uncle and aunt were coming here, they had no real family in the area, and we don’t have any children, so we thought we’d spend the holidays with them here,” said Hendrickson. “And after they left us, we’ve continued coming here, and we’ve enjoyed the fellowship with friends and family.”

Little Brothers would like to thank all volunteers and donors for making this year’s meals possible.

