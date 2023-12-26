Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority shares what’s ahead for 2024

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon sits down with the new Trail Administrator on the TV6 Morning News.
News updates from the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday’s TV6 Morning News, Trail Administrator Bob Hendrickson of the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority looks ahead to new projects in the new year.

He sits down with TV6′s Tia Trudgeon to share what’s to come in 2024.

Bob Hendrickson, Trail Administrator for the IOHRA, gives an update on trail projects happening in 2024.

You can learn more about the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, its history, and view trail maps at ironoreheritage.com.

