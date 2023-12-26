Florence Hardwoods responds to OSHA investigation and fine after death of minor

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A Wisconsin sawmill has issued a statement in response to an investigation by the Department of Labor into the death of a 16-year-old boy last summer.

On Dec. 18, the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) fined Florence Hardwoods nearly $1.4 million for violating federal regulations. According to Florence Hardwoods LLC, the press release issued by the DOL mischaracterized the events that occurred at the sawmill and lacked pertinent information.

The company said in a press release that out of respect for the family of Michael Shuls, it has remained quiet over the past six months and has intentionally chosen to not respond publicly about the DOL’s investigation and former statements to the press regarding the June 29 incident.

Florence Hardwoods said in a statement it disagrees with the DOL’s characterization that it allowed minors to operate dangerous machinery and perform maintenance on equipment without training on safety procedures.

“At no time did we intentionally put minors in harm’s way. Florence Hardwoods worked closely with the local high school to provide opportunities for students, including work programs that were sought out by the high school. The DOL has chosen to disregard the fact that several of our youth workers were associated with what we believed were formal apprenticeship programs through the state and local high schools, as well as internships and “school to work” programs set up with the local high school and Sherriﬀ's Department.

“Contrary to the opinions cited by the DOL, Florence Hardwoods has high regard for all of our workers. The loss of Michael Schuls will remain with us forever. His death is not due to reckless and illegal behavior. The State of Wisconsin allows minors to be employed in a planing-mill department, as do the federal regulations. Michael and the other youth employees worked in the planing-mill. In addition, Michael was issued a work permit allowing him to work at Florence Hardwoods in the planing-mill. Although the state and federal regulations allow for minors to perform work in planing-mills and maintenance shops, the DOL treated the entirety of Florence Hardwoods’ operations as a sawmill; they ignored the fact that the truck maintenance shop and planing-mill operations are in separate buildings, separate and distinct from the sawmill.

“We also believe it is important to note that a substantial number of the alleged violations noted in the citations are not related to the work performed by minors, as suggested by DOL’s press release. Also, contrary to the DOL’s assertions, our youth workers and adult workers did receive safety and lockout/tagout training.

“It is also our opinion that the reference to Minerick Logging and Sagola Hardwoods was inappropriate. They are two separate companies, located in a diﬀerent state and with diﬀerent management. Neither of those entities have ever employed minors at their facilities.

“Florence Hardwoods may have made mistakes, but we did not willfully nor deliberately violate any rules or regulations. We will move forward with the OSHA abatement process and address any deficiencies in our safety program, but we will not accept what we consider to be unfair and politically motivated actions on the part of the DOL.”

The company said it would not release any additional statements or make itself available for interviews.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.