City of Marquette offering 2 Christmas tree drop-off sites

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is offering two Christmas tree drop-off locations.

According to a press release from the city, properties paying the “Solid Waste” fee on their monthly bills are eligible to use the Christmas tree drop-off sites. Owners and tenants of properties not paying the fee should contact their regular waste hauler for service. The sites are supported by fees, not taxes.

Beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 9 there will be two drop-off sites available for Christmas tree disposal.

Site one is located at the west end of Lakeview Arena parking lot, 401 E Fair Ave.

Site two is located at Hurley Field, 240 Mesnard St.

The city is asking those eligible to place the tree inside the orange fencing in both locations.

Residents are also being asked to remove all decorations and stands before disposing of their tree.

