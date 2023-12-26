City of Marquette offering 2 Christmas tree drop-off sites

City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.
City of Marquette seal with foggy backdrop.(WLUC/City of Marquette)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette is offering two Christmas tree drop-off locations.

According to a press release from the city, properties paying the “Solid Waste” fee on their monthly bills are eligible to use the Christmas tree drop-off sites. Owners and tenants of properties not paying the fee should contact their regular waste hauler for service. The sites are supported by fees, not taxes.

Beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 9 there will be two drop-off sites available for Christmas tree disposal.

Site one is located at the west end of Lakeview Arena parking lot, 401 E Fair Ave.

Site two is located at Hurley Field, 240 Mesnard St.

The city is asking those eligible to place the tree inside the orange fencing in both locations.

Residents are also being asked to remove all decorations and stands before disposing of their tree.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash
wluc xmas
A damp Christmas with more rain to follow
rain
Rain and fog continue today
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
Gloves hang from fluorescent lights at Garfield Park Boxing Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in...
How to Watch Tapales vs. Inoue, Boxing Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Tuesday, December 26

Latest News

Experts say another way to help the child in your life reduce screen time is by modeling good...
Experts urge tech restraint during Christmas break
OSHA, U.S. Dept. of Labor logo
Florence Hardwoods responds to OSHA investigation and fine after death of minor
Police lights.
UP contractor charged with defrauding clients appears for pretrial conference, awaits jury trial dates
generic fire image
No injuries reported in Ishpeming structure fire