Chicago Beefs stays open for Christmas, gives out treats to first customers

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Across Houghton County, many businesses were closed for Christmas. But some remained open despite the holiday.

One of these businesses was Chicago Beefs in downtown Houghton. The Italian sandwich shop continued to offer a variety of meals to customers who stop by. The first few customers of the day received chocolate-covered sunflower seeds as a holiday gift.

“You can get some protein, vitamins and minerals with the sunflower seeds, but they’re covered in chocolate,“ said Chicago Beefs Owner Mike Glenn. “They’re festive, and I’m giving them away free for anyone who walks through the door.”

According to Glenn, the turnout for the day started like a normal Saturday and was a good opportunity to meet and talk with new and old customers.

“The goal here is more of just being open, especially for the people who don’t have anywhere to go.“ continued Glenn. “And I’m not from here. My family is in other states, so this is home for me. I’m at home, I’m happy to be here, and I just like meeting people and making them smile.”

Glenn adds that he hopes everyone enjoyed their time off and made the most of their time with their loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.