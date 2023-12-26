Annual Marquette County Christmas dinner feeds more than 900

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County community members hoping for a home-cooked meal on Christmas Day found just what they were looking for at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge.

It was the 17th annual Community Christmas Dinner, and this year, organizers said, they had a lot of mouths to feed.

“My anticipation is over 600 deliveries with over 100 takeout, and it looks like we have a great showing for dine-in,” organizer Dawn Lambert said. “So, I’m going to guess that our total meals for today is right around 900 to 1000.”

Guests found more than food at the lodge.

“It‘s all about the camaraderie,” Lambert said. “You know, they have someplace to go. They have a warm meal. They can visit. They can talk to people. And to me, that’s what Christmas is all about.”

Guests were served a full holiday dinner with all the ‘fixins,’ including a choice between apple or pumpkin pie. Volunteers served the food and brought a little cheer into the lives of many.

“It just seems like the right thing to do on Christmas,” said Randy Richardson, volunteer.

Richardson has volunteered at the dinner for several years.

“For some people, coming today, this is probably their only hot meal they’re going to get maybe this week and maybe their only full meal they’re going to get,” Richardson said. “So, it helps give me a little perspective on how blessed I am.”

Lambert said, she doesn’t have eligibility criteria for people looking for a hot meal. The event is for everyone, she said.

“It’s all about fellowship and being with others,” she added.

And for community members who couldn’t make it in? Volunteers also delivered meals to people at their homes.

