Annual Marquette County Christmas dinner feeds more than 900

Volunteers took orders and served community members Christmas dinners that included all the...
Volunteers took orders and served community members Christmas dinners that included all the fixings and a choice between apple or pumpkin pie for dessert.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County community members hoping for a home-cooked meal on Christmas Day found just what they were looking for at the Ishpeming Elks Lodge.

It was the 17th annual Community Christmas Dinner, and this year, organizers said, they had a lot of mouths to feed.

“My anticipation is over 600 deliveries with over 100 takeout, and it looks like we have a great showing for dine-in,” organizer Dawn Lambert said. “So, I’m going to guess that our total meals for today is right around 900 to 1000.”

Guests found more than food at the lodge.

“It‘s all about the camaraderie,” Lambert said. “You know, they have someplace to go. They have a warm meal. They can visit. They can talk to people. And to me, that’s what Christmas is all about.”

Guests were served a full holiday dinner with all the ‘fixins,’ including a choice between apple or pumpkin pie. Volunteers served the food and brought a little cheer into the lives of many.

“It just seems like the right thing to do on Christmas,” said Randy Richardson, volunteer.

Richardson has volunteered at the dinner for several years.

“For some people, coming today, this is probably their only hot meal they’re going to get maybe this week and maybe their only full meal they’re going to get,” Richardson said. “So, it helps give me a little perspective on how blessed I am.”

Lambert said, she doesn’t have eligibility criteria for people looking for a hot meal. The event is for everyone, she said.

“It’s all about fellowship and being with others,” she added.

And for community members who couldn’t make it in? Volunteers also delivered meals to people at their homes.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wluc xmas
A damp Christmas with more rain to follow
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
A team photo before heading to Austria.
US Natural Track Luge Team departs for Europe
Kiwanis Club making meals for the community.
Marquette Kiwanis Club feeds the community on Christmas Eve
Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Driver charged in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student

Latest News

Little Brothers would like to thank all volunteers and donors for making this year's meals...
Little Brothers holds annual Christmas meals for seniors, notes attendee increase
Elementary students designed and colored more than 900 placemats to be handed out to diners...
‘Operation Great Christmas’ a great success
The first few customers of the day received chocolate-covered sunflower seeds as a holiday gift.
Chicago Beefs stays open for Christmas, gives out treats to first customers
Attendees rock out at Northiron, in contemporary church service.
Ishpeming’s NORTHIRON Church celebrates Christmas Eve