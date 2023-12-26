2 Wim Hof Workshops coming to Shady Grove Farm in Gwinn

The workshops are an opportunity to learn more about he benefits of breathwork and cold plunges
During the workshops, attendees will learn the benefits of cold plunges, and breathwork.
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the popularity of cold-water immersion continues to grow, so do the opportunities to learn more about the health benefits and the Wim Hof technique.

Tim Mann of Train the Brain is a Certified Wim Hof Instructor.

Mann along with Noah Eubanks are holding two workshops in Gwinn at Shady Grove Farm.

Eubanks is traveling from Germany to lead the workshops with Mann.

Together, they’ll teach attendees the health benefits of cold plunges and breathwork including increased energy, improved sleep, reduced stress, heightened focus, determination, and an improved immune system.

Mann said, “When you submerge yourself in cold water, you get a huge boost in your mood and your energy. It has to do with neurotransmitters like dopamine and noradrenaline, they send your mood through the roof for hours and hours. So, it’s a really great natural health booster.”

“The Wim Hof Method is the Wim Hof Method but it’s nice to learn from different instructors,” added Mann. They bring new and fresh perspectives, everybody is unique in their own way, so I’m just curious to see his whole view on the method and how he presents it.”

The latest Wim Hof workshops are set for January 6 and 7.

Mann says they do tend to sell out quickly, so if you’re interested be sure to register sooner than later.

