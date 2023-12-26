1 injured in Powell Township rollover crash

POWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle rollover early Monday morning in Powell Township.

The Sheriff’s Office says at 12:08 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the scene on Sqaw Beach Road. A 64-year-old man from Big Bay was traveling eastbound when he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, landing on its side. The man was taken to UP Health System-Marquette for treatment of serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, no other vehicles or people were involved.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Powell Township Fire and EMS, UP Health System EMS, and Marquette Detailing.

