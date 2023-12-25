US Natural Track Luge Team departs for Europe

A team photo before heading to Austria.
A team photo before heading to Austria.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Young athletes from the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin took off Sunday to compete against other countries in luging.

The team of five will compete on a different track every week through Austria, Italy, and Romania and will return home in February. Athlete and team captain Torrey Cookman from Marquette has been competing for seven years. He says competing overseas goes beyond the sport.

“You just get to talk and be with these people from abroad. You get to learn a lot about other places as well as the U.S. from an outside perspective and definitely learn more about luging and becoming a better slider,” said Cookman.

Torrey and Katie Cookman have experience in the World Cup circuit, both placing 9th in the world. Leonard Pizziola, Mason Palecek, and Thomas Mathews are much newer to the sport. Luging team coach Keith Whitman says he has full confidence in his team.

“They know what I expect out of them. They know what they are supposed to do and I expect they will do it. I know they will do it. So I am not worried at all I expect they will take their time, slide for another day and they will do well,” said Whitman.

Pizziola is one of the newest members of the team. He says although he is nervous, he is excited about competition.

“I feel like it’s going to be very similar to when I luged in Negaunee where I started. Where after I added a turn and kept going it was more and more fun. I picked up more speed so I went faster to where it was more fun and enjoyable. So I am really looking for self-improvement and that’s where you have fun with it,” said Pizziola.

The National Luge team’s first competition will be on Saturday and will update fans along the way. You can follow the U.S. National Luge Team here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Driver charged in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student
Rain chances in the forecast for Christmas Day
Cloudy skies for the weekend with rounds of rain late Sunday
Snowboarders enjoying the snow at Marquette Mountain.
Christmas skiing with Santa at Marquette Mountain

Latest News

Attendees rock out at Northiron, in contemporary church service.
Ishpeming’s NORTHIRON Church celebrates Christmas Eve
Pastor Chad Otto brings both a classic and contemporary church service, he says.
Marquette’s Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrates Christmas Eve
Kiwanis Club making meals for the community.
Marquette Kiwanis Club feeds the community on Christmas Eve
Santa made a grand entrance at Pine Mountain Resort.
Santa visits Pine Mountain Resort