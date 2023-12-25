US Natural Track Luge Team departs for Europe

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Young athletes from the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin took off Sunday to compete against other countries in luging.

The team of five will compete on a different track every week through Austria, Italy, and Romania and will return home in February. Athlete and team captain Torrey Cookman from Marquette has been competing for seven years. He says competing overseas goes beyond the sport.

“You just get to talk and be with these people from abroad. You get to learn a lot about other places as well as the U.S. from an outside perspective and definitely learn more about luging and becoming a better slider,” said Cookman.

Torrey and Katie Cookman have experience in the World Cup circuit, both placing 9th in the world. Leonard Pizziola, Mason Palecek, and Thomas Mathews are much newer to the sport. Luging team coach Keith Whitman says he has full confidence in his team.

“They know what I expect out of them. They know what they are supposed to do and I expect they will do it. I know they will do it. So I am not worried at all I expect they will take their time, slide for another day and they will do well,” said Whitman.

Pizziola is one of the newest members of the team. He says although he is nervous, he is excited about competition.

“I feel like it’s going to be very similar to when I luged in Negaunee where I started. Where after I added a turn and kept going it was more and more fun. I picked up more speed so I went faster to where it was more fun and enjoyable. So I am really looking for self-improvement and that’s where you have fun with it,” said Pizziola.

The National Luge team’s first competition will be on Saturday and will update fans along the way. You can follow the U.S. National Luge Team here.

