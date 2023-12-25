Marquette’s Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrates Christmas Eve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrate the birth of their savior with services on Christmas Eve.

Redeemer’s pastor says that nearly 500 people were in attendance in their first of three worship services. Attendees sang songs, quoted scripture, and listened to a special message from their pastor.

At the end, they all lit candles and sang Silent Night. The Pastor says that the candles represent the light that Jesus brings and spreads.

“We celebrate the birth of our savior Jesus,” says Redeemer Pastor Chad Otto. “And I know a lot of people may only come on Christmas and Easter but it’s our opportunity to reach out to them with how close God is to them and how much he loves them by sending his son Jesus.”

Pastor Otto says that the three services at Redeemer catered to those who wanted a contemporary and classical church service.

