Marquette’s Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrates Christmas Eve

Pastor Chad Otto brings both a classic and contemporary church service, he says.
Pastor Chad Otto brings both a classic and contemporary church service, he says.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Redeemer Lutheran Church celebrate the birth of their savior with services on Christmas Eve.

Redeemer’s pastor says that nearly 500 people were in attendance in their first of three worship services. Attendees sang songs, quoted scripture, and listened to a special message from their pastor.

At the end, they all lit candles and sang Silent Night. The Pastor says that the candles represent the light that Jesus brings and spreads.

“We celebrate the birth of our savior Jesus,” says Redeemer Pastor Chad Otto. “And I know a lot of people may only come on Christmas and Easter but it’s our opportunity to reach out to them with how close God is to them and how much he loves them by sending his son Jesus.”

Pastor Otto says that the three services at Redeemer catered to those who wanted a contemporary and classical church service.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Driver charged in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student
Rain chances in the forecast for Christmas Day
Cloudy skies for the weekend with rounds of rain late Sunday
Snowboarders enjoying the snow at Marquette Mountain.
Christmas skiing with Santa at Marquette Mountain

Latest News

Attendees rock out at Northiron, in contemporary church service.
Ishpeming’s NORTHIRON Church celebrates Christmas Eve
A team photo before heading to Austria.
US Natural Track Luge Team departs for Europe
Kiwanis Club making meals for the community.
Marquette Kiwanis Club feeds the community on Christmas Eve
Santa made a grand entrance at Pine Mountain Resort.
Santa visits Pine Mountain Resort