Marquette Kiwanis Club feeds the community on Christmas Eve

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette served Christmas Eve dinners to members of the community.

Hosted at the Salvation Army, the Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas Eve Dinner had 25 volunteers preparing over 400 meals. Nearly half of the meals were delivered and the rest were picked up at the Salvation Army.

Kiwanis Club member Neal Crothers says events like these are what make the U.P. so special.

“We may not be rich in pocket but we are rich in heart here in the Upper Peninsula. We had such an outpouring of volunteers that we had to turn some people away. That’s how many people have wanted to be a part of this very special event,” said Crothers.

Crothers also says he is grateful for all the support of the local community.

