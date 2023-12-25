Ishpeming’s NORTHIRON Church celebrates Christmas Eve

Attendees rock out at Northiron, in contemporary church service.
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 1,000 people went to NORTHIRON Church’s three services on Christmas Eve.

Churchgoers were greeted at the door by a gingerbread man and had access to a candy and cookie bar.

Children could open presents donated to and wrapped by the church, while the congregates rocked out in a unique church service.

“We are definitely all about community here at NORTHIRON for sure,” says Mission Pastor Hanna Broberg.

“We believe that you are supposed to live life not in rows but in circles and so it is important we have different programs, events, and outreaches throughout the year that encourage community,” says Next-Gen Pastor Noah Broberg. “Community with each other and community with God.”

Click here to visit NORTHIRON’s website.

