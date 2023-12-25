A damp Christmas with more rain to follow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A slow-moving system through the Southern Great Lakes coupled with an unseasonably warm air mass will continue to bring rounds of light rain through tomorrow. Light rain continues across the western half of the U.P. this morning through the early afternoon as it shifts north. Otherwise, look out for areas of patchy fog and mist today as you travel through the region. We will be breaking record highs as temperatures top off in the upper 40s. Another round of rain moves in tonight and becomes widespread by tomorrow morning. It clears tomorrow afternoon with spotty drizzle and mix at times on Wednesday. Then, slightly cooler air filters for the rest of the week into the weekend putting the region back into the 30s.

Today: Light rain early with patchy fog and mist

>Highs: Upper 40s to isolated 50s

Tuesday: Rainy, cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 40s

Wednesday: Spotty drizzle and mix

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 30s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low 30s

New Year’s Eve: Mostly cloudy and a chance of isolated snow flurries

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

