Santa visits Pine Mountain Resort

Santa made a grand entrance at Pine Mountain Resort.
(WLUC)
By Audrey Stetson
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa made a grand entrance at the Pine Mountain Resort in Iron Mountain Saturday.

He glided down the ski hill on a snowmobile. Santa was surrounded by skiers and snowboarders. Pine Mountain Resort offered hot cocoa and Christmas cookies to kids as they told Santa what they wanted for Christmas.

Jan Bruder, Pine Mountain Resort Sales Manager, said they wanted to do something special for Santa’s arrival.

“It’s different, and it’s fun, and it builds a little hype and excitement,” said Bruder. “Instead of just him coming out of a door he’s coming down the hill on a snowmobile. I wasn’t sure if he could ski, so I figured this might be a little bit safer. So that’s why we did it, just to build some excitement, especially for the kids.”

Bruder said Pine Mountain Resort will have lots of winter activities for kids after Christmas. There will be s’mores, a movie night and a game night.

