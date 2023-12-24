Dickinson County running club holds Christmas run

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Running Club runners celebrated the holidays decked out in Christmas costumes Saturday.

Eleven people were part of the seventh annual Christmas run. There were people dressed as elves and Santa Claus. Organizers said the 4-mile run was intended to spread holiday cheer.

Steve Orchard, Dickinson County Running Club member, said drivers often honk their horns for the runners and stop for pictures.

“This time of year, everything going on in the world, we get to the holidays,” said Orchard. “We just like to go out and, you know, have a little bit of fun with this. It brings a smile to people’s faces. Again, we just stop, take pictures, well-wishing. Right before Christmas, it’s just a fun event for us.”

Orchard said Dickinson County has a tight-knit group of runners. He also says new members are always welcome to join the club.

