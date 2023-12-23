Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by storm as the Grinch. (Cleveland Clinic / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Avery Williams and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old patient brought mischief and the Christmas spirit to a children’s hospital — which under his watch — is a whole lot more like Whoville.

With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital by storm as the Grinch.

Andrew has loved “The Grinch” movie since he was 3 years old and watches it all year round, according to a spokesperson from the hospital. Andrew also has a stuffed dog named Max and wears his Grinch winter hat everywhere, even to his chemotherapy sessions.

So when his music therapist suggested the idea of dressing up as the Grinch for a video, Andrew was all in. She said she had never seen him smile so big, the hospital reported.

In the video, the “Grinch” wreaks havoc at the hospital, stealing Christmas ornaments, pulling out all the tissue paper from the box and even swiping a stethoscope off an employee.

Some of Andrew’s favorite caretakers played supporting roles in the video, and the hospital’s facility dog, Kid, even made a cameo as the Grinch’s best friend, Max.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. TMX contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Driver charged in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student
rain
Drizzle today, warmer weekend and rainy Christmas

Latest News

A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
With a little holiday magic, Andrew Sugalski got the chance to take a children's hospital by...
Young patient dressed as Grinch wreaks festive havoc at children’s hospital
The owner of a huge holiday inflatable speaks about his collection of more than 100...
Owner of holiday inflatable displays speaks about his collection
It's a must-stop on the annual Christmas light tour that you have to see to believe. (WBZ)
Man displays more than 100 holiday inflatables at his home