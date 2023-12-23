Two UP organizations make efforts to feed students during holiday break

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Organizations and School districts around the U.P. have made efforts to provide for students in need food for winter break.

31 Backpacks in Hancock said one in five people in the U.P. faces food insecurity. According to Feeding America West Michigan, 40,000 people in the U.P. are food insecure.

Many food-insecure kids rely on school lunch programs for daily meals. Two organizations are making sure no child will go hungry while school is out for winter break.

31 Backpacks provides at-risk K-12 students with food and supplies in Baraga, Houghton, and Keweenaw counties. 31 Backpacks Vice President and Co-founder Melissa Maki said they normally pack weekend kits for students, but the group has stepped up its efforts for the holiday break.

“That’s 14 days away from their food source that they can rely upon, so we just put about 18 thousand meals out the door to assist our kids to make it through the holiday season,” Maki said.

Maki said her organization filled 906 kitchen-sized garbage bags full of products for their holiday packages.

“It’s more of a family-sized product that goes out the door so that they can share around the table and that sort of thing, not an individual-sized meal that we do every week, and we also do some personal hygiene products too,” Maki said.

Similarly, JJ Packs provides meal kits for students in the Marquette area. JJ Packs Coordinator Heather Addison said the organization sent packs to 220 students this break.

“We are working with Vollwerth over on the west end of the U.P. and they provide us with snack sticks for students that are very high in protein, and they do those for us at a great cost, so we can put a few of those extra in for instance over the holiday,” Addison said.

Addison also said kids struggling with food insecurities have difficulty focusing on school.

“So, a goal for us is to try and help those kids so that on Monday morning they are not coming in with an empty belly and they come in ready to learn. You know that’s just one little piece that we can try to help solve,” Addison said.

Both organizations said even though the average number of people facing food insecurities has improved, 20% of the U.S. population is still in need.

They said as more people make donations around the community; we can solve the food insecurity problem together.

