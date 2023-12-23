Tips for last minute holiday shoppers

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County store owners said they have seen a lot of last-minute shoppers.

Modern Drift Boutique is a small business in Negaunee. Owner Savannah Sevegney says she has been able to get shoppers in and out. For her, the easiest way to help a shopper find a last-minute gift is by thinking about the person’s interests.

“We try to feel out the textures the colors, anything that that a person would like, and we go based on that. If they like hats, if they like jewelry, if they like dresses. anything so we try to accommodate that person,” Sevegney said.

On Third Street in Marquette, Seiche Stone Company general manager Lauren Markiewicz said she has a strategy to help people get meaningful last-minute gifts.

“I try to ask them three words to describe a person, do they like to do an activity, the way that they act. Are they hilarious, are they a funny person or something color-wise something they favor? So their favorite color is blue, well I got a whole blue section for you right over here,” Markiewicz.

The Gathered Earth Gift Stores owner Erica Smith said traffic has picked up in the past two weeks.

“Usually, the afternoon is when things get busier, and once people are done working their workday, they come on downtown and they start doing their shopping and then we really see an increase in traffic,” Smith said.

Smith also said shopping tomorrow could be a bad idea.

“Because a lot of people are going to be traveling like some of the shops won’t be open or if they do it will be very limited hours so we are open here until two but there will be a lot of people that won’t be open tomorrow,” Smith said.

Overall, all three stores said having a list of the person’s interests is key to making sure you buy the perfect holiday gift.

