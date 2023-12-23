Sayklly’s Confectionery & Gifts holding ‘Yoop There It Is’ photo contest

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Sayklly’s Confectionery & Gifts is holding a ‘Yoop There It Is’ photo contest for the holiday season.

This contest extends to not only the U.P but the whole world. You first must purchase a Yooper Bar in any far-flung location they are traveling through. You can buy one from a store or have it delivered to you, and maybe even a friend.

Once you have one, you take a photo with the bar with a background of your choice. You can then take the photo and upload it to Instagram or Facebook, tagging Sayklly’s.

Judges at the company will pick a winner, who will receive a $50 certificate for the store.

“It’s just fun, you know?” said Sayklly’s Owner Jim Kirby. “All of the different places people have had their Yooper Bars is pretty incredible and it’s been a lot of fun that way.”

The end date of the contest has yet to be announced. It will be revealed on the company’s Facebook page at a later date.

