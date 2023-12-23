Sayklly’s Confectionery & Gifts holding ‘Yoop There It Is’ photo contest

Judges at the company will pick the winner, who will receive a $50 certificate for the store.
Judges at the company will pick the winner, who will receive a $50 certificate for the store.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Sayklly’s Confectionery & Gifts is holding a ‘Yoop There It Is’ photo contest for the holiday season.

This contest extends to not only the U.P but the whole world. You first must purchase a Yooper Bar in any far-flung location they are traveling through. You can buy one from a store or have it delivered to you, and maybe even a friend.

Once you have one, you take a photo with the bar with a background of your choice. You can then take the photo and upload it to Instagram or Facebook, tagging Sayklly’s.

Judges at the company will pick a winner, who will receive a $50 certificate for the store.

“It’s just fun, you know?” said Sayklly’s Owner Jim Kirby. “All of the different places people have had their Yooper Bars is pretty incredible and it’s been a lot of fun that way.”

The end date of the contest has yet to be announced. It will be revealed on the company’s Facebook page at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
Texas Roadhouse location along US-41 in Marquette Township
Texas Roadhouse to open Marquette location in late February
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws on the run against the Cleveland...
Detroit Lions are in line to play the Rams and Mathew Stafford in the playoffs
31 backpacks in Hancock said the organization filled nine hundred six kitchen-sized garbage...
Two UP organizations make efforts to feed students during holiday break
The collaboration will focus on MTU's research into battery recycling and metal refining...
MTEC SmartZone announces MTU, Revex Technologies collaboration
The bar offers a variety of throwing items and throwing games.
New axe throwing bar and is now open