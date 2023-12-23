Santa Claus stopped in Skandia for annual Holiday Parade

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Santa made a pit stop in Skandia Friday evening.

The annual Skandia Christmas Parade has been going on for more than 30 years.

The parade traveled down Kreiger Drive and ended at the Skandia Township Hall.

At the end of the parade, Santa listened to holiday wishes, his firefighter assistants gave out goodie bags and the Grinch got “arrested.”

Brandon Bray, Skandia Lions Club vice president, said this event brings the community together.

“Now especially, it’s really important to have that sense of community,” said Bray. “Bring everybody outside, doing outside activities, doing kind of old school activities where you meet each other, you meet your neighbors, you come together and you just enjoy this awesome holiday season.”

At the end of the night, Santa left to continue his preparations.

