Owners say TM Fitness Third Annual Jingle workout was a blast

Participants of all age were present at the third annual Jingle Bell workout.
Participants of all age were present at the third annual Jingle Bell workout.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Owners of TM Fitness in Marquette said this morning their annual jingle bell workout was a hit for the third year in a row.

Owner Travis Alexander said the 50-minute, full-body workout had 20 participants from ages seven to 77. He also said some people dressed up in Christmas colors. Alexander said this agility and strength workout is challenging, however, it’s something that everyone had fun doing.

“It’s all fun movements that can be modified so anyone of any fitness level can do so they can have success and have fun. We are in our Christmas gear as you can see just and there just here to work out and have some family and friends come together on December 23rd Saturday and just enjoy themselves,” Alexander said.

All of the money made from this event will go to non profits to help families in need.

