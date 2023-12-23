Niagara hosts first emergency service Santa parade

NIAGARA, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Christmas Spirit was alive and well in Niagara Friday night.

First responders paraded through the town with Santa for the first ever emergency service Christmas Parade. People got candy canes and hot chocolate.

Niagara Area Emergency Unit EMT Derrell Coates says he appreciates the support of the Niagara community.

“It gives you a good feeling to know that you’re doing something good for the community and people appreciate it,” said Coates. “The feedback was really positive and the children loved it. They loved seeing Santa and it’s kind of a great way to segue into Christmas.”

Niagara Police, Fire Department and Emergency Services all attended the event.

