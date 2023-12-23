MTEC SmartZone announces MTU, Revex Technologies collaboration

The collaboration will focus on MTU's research into battery recycling and metal refining...
The collaboration will focus on MTU's research into battery recycling and metal refining technology and Revex's goals of processing recycled materials.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - Revex Technologies, a client of MTEC SmartZone, is collaborating with Michigan Tech University (MTU).

The agreement was announced Friday. The collaboration will focus on MTU’s research into battery recycling and metal refining technology and Revex’s goals of processing recycled materials.

“At Revex Technologies, we are reshaping the critical minerals economy, especially with nickel,” says Ravex Technologies Business Development VP Carolyn Yarina. “The technology coming out of Michigan Tech will be exciting to partner with and potentially incorporate into our upcoming business plan.”

Last year, the Department of Energy awarded MTU an $8.1 million grant for its research, assisted by MTEC. As this grant was being applied for, MTEC SmartZone also helped start and support Revex.

This was done with future commercialization in mind and the creation of processing facilities. According to Yarina, this collaboration could contribute to Michigan’s larger economy.

“We are focused on reshaping the critical minerals economy,” continued Yarina. “About creating a sustainable supply chain to produce battery grade critical minerals, especially nickel, lithium and cobalt.”

The overall goal of the collaboration would be to make use of MTU’s research findings and apply them to the processing in Revex’s facilities.

“As Revex is planning, utilizing some engineering work and existing technology to establish their processing facility,” said MTEC SmartZone CEO David Rowe. “Michigan Tech will be working on refining certain elements of the technology that may or may not be incorporated into the processing facility as that facility is being completed.”

Revex plans to start construction of a mine tailings waste reclamation facility and lithium-ion battery recovery plant in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
Texas Roadhouse location along US-41 in Marquette Township
Texas Roadhouse to open Marquette location in late February
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws on the run against the Cleveland...
Detroit Lions are in line to play the Rams and Mathew Stafford in the playoffs
31 backpacks in Hancock said the organization filled nine hundred six kitchen-sized garbage...
Two UP organizations make efforts to feed students during holiday break
Judges at the company will pick the winner, who will receive a $50 certificate for the store.
Sayklly’s Confectionery & Gifts holding ‘Yoop There It Is’ photo contest
The bar offers a variety of throwing items and throwing games.
New axe throwing bar and is now open