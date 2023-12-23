MTEC SmartZone announces MTU, Revex Technologies collaboration

HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - Revex Technologies, a client of MTEC SmartZone, is collaborating with Michigan Tech University (MTU).

The agreement was announced Friday. The collaboration will focus on MTU’s research into battery recycling and metal refining technology and Revex’s goals of processing recycled materials.

“At Revex Technologies, we are reshaping the critical minerals economy, especially with nickel,” says Ravex Technologies Business Development VP Carolyn Yarina. “The technology coming out of Michigan Tech will be exciting to partner with and potentially incorporate into our upcoming business plan.”

Last year, the Department of Energy awarded MTU an $8.1 million grant for its research, assisted by MTEC. As this grant was being applied for, MTEC SmartZone also helped start and support Revex.

This was done with future commercialization in mind and the creation of processing facilities. According to Yarina, this collaboration could contribute to Michigan’s larger economy.

“We are focused on reshaping the critical minerals economy,” continued Yarina. “About creating a sustainable supply chain to produce battery grade critical minerals, especially nickel, lithium and cobalt.”

The overall goal of the collaboration would be to make use of MTU’s research findings and apply them to the processing in Revex’s facilities.

“As Revex is planning, utilizing some engineering work and existing technology to establish their processing facility,” said MTEC SmartZone CEO David Rowe. “Michigan Tech will be working on refining certain elements of the technology that may or may not be incorporated into the processing facility as that facility is being completed.”

Revex plans to start construction of a mine tailings waste reclamation facility and lithium-ion battery recovery plant in 2024.

