Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division offers ice safety tips

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite a warm-up, some anglers are already attempting to ice fish. But the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division wants you to be extra cautious.

Special Operations staff said if you choose to go out, make sure you have a lifejacket and ice picks with you. If you do fall through the ice, it’s important to remain calm.

Corporal Brian Kurin said the current ice thickness is about five inches--but not everywhere.

“That should be safe to go out on, but we don’t ever say ice is safe,” said Kurin. “Just because one place is five inches thick on a lake doesn’t mean the rest of them are. People really have to use caution of they’re going out. With the temperatures going up and down, each area of the lakes are different.”

Kurin said to be prepared, let someone know where you’re going and check the ice as you go.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.