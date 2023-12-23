Marquette Choral Society holds sing-along

The sing-along was put on by the Marquette Choral Society.
The sing-along was put on by the Marquette Choral Society.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community joined together for a Christmas carol sing-along Friday night.

The sing-along was put on by the Marquette Choral Society. The event took place at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church. Organizers said the Marquette Male Chorus, Superior Handbells, Messiah Choirs and Marquette Hope First Choir were some of the groups that performed.

Erin Colwitz, Marquette Choral Society Conductor, said the church was packed with carolers.

“Any time we can all get together for a single purpose--in this case it was to sing--we’re all singing the same words at the same time with a beautiful organ and there’s really nothing like it.”

Colwitz said this is the first year the Marquette Choral Society put on this event under her leadership. She said she hopes this becomes a yearly tradition.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Margaret Kempainen (50) and Jacob Kempainen (20)
2 arrested in Iowa in connection to murder of Hancock Township man
A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
New Michigan Green & White License Plate
State of Michigan to introduce new license plate, driver’s licenses in 2024
Texas Roadhouse location along US-41 in Marquette Township
Texas Roadhouse to open Marquette location in late February
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula

Latest News

The Christmas Spirit was alive and well in Niagara Friday night.
Niagara hosts first emergency service Santa parade
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Division wants ice fishers to be...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division offers ice safety tips
The city of Iron Mountain hopes $41,000 of funding the city received from the Michigan DNR can...
Almost $70,000 of forestry grants given to Upper Michigan
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws on the run against the Cleveland...
Detroit Lions are in line to play the Rams and Mathew Stafford in the playoffs