Marquette Choral Society holds sing-along

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette community joined together for a Christmas carol sing-along Friday night.

The sing-along was put on by the Marquette Choral Society. The event took place at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church. Organizers said the Marquette Male Chorus, Superior Handbells, Messiah Choirs and Marquette Hope First Choir were some of the groups that performed.

Erin Colwitz, Marquette Choral Society Conductor, said the church was packed with carolers.

“Any time we can all get together for a single purpose--in this case it was to sing--we’re all singing the same words at the same time with a beautiful organ and there’s really nothing like it.”

Colwitz said this is the first year the Marquette Choral Society put on this event under her leadership. She said she hopes this becomes a yearly tradition.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.