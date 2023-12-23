The Esky Pops carol throughout Escanaba

The carolers usually carpool from house to house. This year, Peterson arranged for a ride in...
The carolers usually carpool from house to house. This year, Peterson arranged for a ride in the trolley.
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Esky Pops went caroling at houses all through the city of Escanaba to bring music and cheer on Friday night.

This is the 8th year for the Esky Pops’ caroling night. The group carols at the homes of the elderly or people who might not have family in town.

Coordinator Jamie Peterson said, each year, the Esky Pops takes nominations from the community.

This year, Peterson said, he also wanted to do something special for the singers.

“We are surprising the carolers tonight by having Adam Lambert and Tony Lambert join us by driving the Escanaba trolley around town,” Peterson said. “So, the carolers are going to ride in style and so much holiday spirit.”

Peterson said this is a wonderful opportunity to nominate people each year who might need a little extra cheer and holiday spirit in their lives.

