Cloudy skies for the weekend with rounds of rain late Sunday

Rain chances in the forecast for Christmas Day
Rain chances in the forecast for Christmas Day(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
For most of the weekend going into Christmas expect cloudy skies but chances of rain rise as Sunday progresses. Rain will start off in the west and stay in that portion until more moves in Monday morning. Christmas Day is looking to be wet and most places will see rain chances at one point so have the umbrella ready. Temperatures cool down into Tuesday and chances of mixed precipitation rise in the west. As the week cools down more, chances of snow are set to start by Thursday and Friday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; mostly mild air with light winds

>Highs: Mid to High 30s inland; Low 40s near shore

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy skies; light rain chances in the west with warm

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Christmas Day: Rain chances linger in the west and becomes more widespread throughout the day

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Tuesday: Lingering rain with more chances mixed precip in the west

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; mixed precip chances in the west

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along N wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

