Christmas skiing with Santa at Marquette Mountain

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain only has a couple of runs open but people still came to ski and snowboard. Kids and adults had the opportunity to enjoy the hill before Christmas with Santa. Santa Claus said he was excited to ski the hill and see old friends.

“Finally getting on the snow. Seeing what the snow is like down here and seeing all the friends from past years and seeing them again this year,” said Santa.

Hill conditions were spring-like and fast. Lift operators played music as people rode the hill.

Lift Op Supervisor Ian Schenkel said despite unfavorable conditions people were still having a good time.

“The energy right now for what we got is pretty high. I think people are excited just to strap on their skis, strap on their boots, and get out here. We don’t have a lot of runs open at the moment but for what we have and what we’ve been able to do I think people are excited in the community to get out here and get some laps in,” said Schenkel.

Marquette Mountain general manager Caet Johnson said the staff worked hard to get the mountain open. She also said having the mountain open is important to the staff and the community.

“The staff here probably wants this hill open more than anybody in the area. So it’s also a way for our staff to showcase themselves and show everybody what we can do,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said Marquette Mountain staff will continue to make snow and encourages people to be patient with the weather.

