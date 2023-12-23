Christmas skiing with Santa at Marquette Mountain

Snowboarders enjoying the snow at Marquette Mountain.
Snowboarders enjoying the snow at Marquette Mountain.(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Mountain only has a couple of runs open but people still came to ski and snowboard. Kids and adults had the opportunity to enjoy the hill before Christmas with Santa. Santa Claus said he was excited to ski the hill and see old friends.

“Finally getting on the snow. Seeing what the snow is like down here and seeing all the friends from past years and seeing them again this year,” said Santa.

Hill conditions were spring-like and fast. Lift operators played music as people rode the hill.

Lift Op Supervisor Ian Schenkel said despite unfavorable conditions people were still having a good time.

“The energy right now for what we got is pretty high. I think people are excited just to strap on their skis, strap on their boots, and get out here. We don’t have a lot of runs open at the moment but for what we have and what we’ve been able to do I think people are excited in the community to get out here and get some laps in,” said Schenkel.

Marquette Mountain general manager Caet Johnson said the staff worked hard to get the mountain open. She also said having the mountain open is important to the staff and the community.

“The staff here probably wants this hill open more than anybody in the area. So it’s also a way for our staff to showcase themselves and show everybody what we can do,” said Johnson.

Johnson also said Marquette Mountain staff will continue to make snow and encourages people to be patient with the weather.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white-tailed doe is shown in winter in the Upper Peninsula
Taking stock of Michigan’s latest deer harvest
A letter postmarked from Christmas, MI.
Christmas time in Christmas, Mich.
Picture from Bryce Steinfath's GoFundMe page
Driver charged in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash that injured 17-year-old Marinette student
Criminal fraud rings use "skimmers" that exactly match most, if not all, card readers and...
Fraud ring targets ATMs in Upper Peninsula
Eagle Mine employees said this project will expand the mine’s lifetime, keeping people...
Eagle Mine receives amendment permit for mining expansion in Upper Eagle East

Latest News

Participants of all age were present at the third annual Jingle Bell workout.
Owners say TM Fitness Third Annual Jingle workout was a blast
Earth Gift Stores in Marquette's owner said soap could be a great last minute gift.
Tips for last minute holiday shoppers
The carolers usually carpool from house to house. This year, Peterson arranged for a ride in...
The Esky Pops carol throughout Escanaba
Santa listened to holiday wishes, his firefighter assistants gave out goodie bags and the...
Santa Claus stopped in Skandia for annual Holiday Parade