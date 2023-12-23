Almost $70,000 of forestry grants given to Upper Michigan

By Blake Rierson
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Iron Mountain hopes $41,000 of funding the city received from the Michigan DNR can be used to replace older trees at the Iron Mountain Cemetery.

Many have reached heights of 150 feet, making them almost impossible to trim.

Iron Mountain City Treasurer Isaac Micheau says dozens of trees are slated for removal.

“We had originally identified upwards of 35 trees in the original grant application,” said Micheau. “The scope will obviously be adjusted due to the amount of money that was awarded, but then the amount of trees removed are going to be based off the bid.”

He says the new trees can symbolize a fresh start for Iron Mountain.

“But it seems to me we are kind of beginning a new future,” said Micheau. “A lot of those trees that are in there are several decades old and its time for some new growth.”

The Schoolcraft Conservation District received $31,000 for tree planting and community engagement. The district hopes to use the funds to replace dead trees in Manistique.

District manager Ashley Reitter says the Conservation district plans on getting community feedback before the project.

“People will get to vote on what types of trees they would like to see us plant in certain areas,” said Reitter. “We’ve already started sourcing suggestions from people, the place they would like to see some of them go.”

The forestry projects are likely to begin sometime this spring.

