WATCH: Take a tour inside the Carter family’s shimmering Christmas wonderland

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette family is spreading Christmas cheer along Vandenboom Avenue with a dazzling wonderland of festive decorations.

Since 2009, the Carter family has turned their property into an immersive holiday spectacle with dazzling lights and decorations, drawing crowds of Christmas enthusiasts of all ages.

John Carter, the display’s owner, says he began setting up small Christmas light displays for his children while stationed in Grand Forks, North Dakota in 1996. The family later moved to Marquette following John’s retirement and began building holiday displays using decor they collected over the years.

In addition to numerous nativity scenes and classic holiday mascots, the Carters’ display features replicas of notable local landmarks, including the iconic Ore Dock.

The Carters’ Christmas Lights display is located at 1313 North Vandenboom Avenue in Marquette. You can check out the lights until 10:00 p.m. on weekdays, 11:00 p.m. on weekends, and until midnight on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

