Warm Christmas with mixed precipitation to start the week

For those traveling elsewhere for Christmas, Friday and Saturday will be the best days to do so with little chances of rain or snow but there will be some dense fog in some areas. Above average temperatures are looking to move in for the weekend with Christmas Eve set to be in the 40s with more 40s Christmas Day. Though chances of mixed precip and freezing rain start late Monday into Tuesday.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; mild air with occasional breeze

>Highs: Mid to High 30s inland; Low 40s near shore

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy skies; unseasonably warm air

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Christmas Day: Rain chances start in the west and becomes more widespread late; chances of freezing rain

>Highs: High 30s to Mid 40s

Tuesday: Freezing rain and mixed precipitation

>Highs: Mid to High 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; rain and snow chances throughout the day

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along N wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

