Veteran woodworker Matt Jensen runs for Delta County commissioner

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Delta County commissioners will appear on a recall ballot in May.

Facing off against District 5 Commissioner Robert Petersen is an army veteran with experience in local politics. Matt Jensen was the Wells Township supervisor before he retired. Now, he owns a woodworking business and volunteers as much as he can, he said.

Jensen said if elected he plans to take the partisan divide out of local politics.

“I’m actually running non-partisan,” Jensen said. “I think that will help alleviate a lot of the animosity that’s currently there in the county.”

He said he’s available for District 5 residents, just like he’s always been. When he was supervisor, Jensen said he would often take phone calls from constituents, even up to 9 or 10 at night. He plans to do the same if elected to the county board.

