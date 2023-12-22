Veteran woodworker Matt Jensen runs for Delta County commissioner

By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Three Delta County commissioners will appear on a recall ballot in May.

Facing off against District 5 Commissioner Robert Petersen is an army veteran with experience in local politics. Matt Jensen was the Wells Township supervisor before he retired. Now, he owns a woodworking business and volunteers as much as he can, he said.

Jensen said if elected he plans to take the partisan divide out of local politics.

“I’m actually running non-partisan,” Jensen said. “I think that will help alleviate a lot of the animosity that’s currently there in the county.”

He said he’s available for District 5 residents, just like he’s always been. When he was supervisor, Jensen said he would often take phone calls from constituents, even up to 9 or 10 at night. He plans to do the same if elected to the county board.

