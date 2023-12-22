Upper Michigan Today wishes you a Merry Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Upper Michigan Today had its last live show of 2023!

Three days out from Christmas, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take a look at events happening over the weekend to celebrate the season.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share what's up Christmas weekend around the U.P.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take a look at the Carters' Christmas Lights in Marquette.

Next... Florist/party hosting extraordinaire Bobby Glenn Brown drops in to share tips and tricks for party hosting, plus rules for Christmas games and a recipe for Christmas Sangria.

His first tip for guests: never show up empty-handed.

Bobby Glenn Brown shares tips and tricks for impressing your guests this Christmas.

Bobby Glenn Brown shares a Christmas Sangria recipe and Christmas-themed games.

DJ Morgan-Herredia of Doozer’s joins the crew for sugar cookie decorating.

You can purchase individual sugar cookies for watercolor decorating at the Doozers shop in the Gossard Building in Ishpeming.

DJ Morgan-Herredia of Doozers joins Upper Michigan Today's Christmas party with paint-your-own sugar cookies.

Michael Waite, Bobby Glenn Brown, and DJ Morgan Herredia join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson for Christmas fun.

And finally, Musician Michael Waite plays his new original song, Me and My Cat at Christmastime.

You can stream it on major streaming platforms.

Musician Michael Waite plays his original song "Me and My Cat at Christmastime".

