Upper Michigan Today wishes you a Merry Christmas
Upper Michigan Today Friday, December 22.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Upper Michigan Today had its last live show of 2023!
Three days out from Christmas, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon take a look at events happening over the weekend to celebrate the season.
Next... Florist/party hosting extraordinaire Bobby Glenn Brown drops in to share tips and tricks for party hosting, plus rules for Christmas games and a recipe for Christmas Sangria.
His first tip for guests: never show up empty-handed.
DJ Morgan-Herredia of Doozer’s joins the crew for sugar cookie decorating.
You can purchase individual sugar cookies for watercolor decorating at the Doozers shop in the Gossard Building in Ishpeming.
And finally, Musician Michael Waite plays his new original song, Me and My Cat at Christmastime.
You can stream it on major streaming platforms.
