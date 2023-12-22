TM Fitness to host 3rd annual Jingle bell workout Saturday

TM Fitness Owner Travis Alexander said everyone normally wears Christmas colors during the workout.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette gym owner is encouraging the community to come to a Christmas-themed workout.

TM Fitness in Marquette is hosting its third annual ‘Jingle Bell Group Workout’ on Saturday at 9 a.m. It’s a 50-minute, full-body workout.

“The biggest thing is that so many people are coming into town, and it allows a big opportunity for a bigger group to work out during the Christmas time and everyone is in a happy mood and wants to spread Christmas cheer, so why not have an opportunity to work out with them,” Alexander said.

The workout is $20 per person and all profits go to a local charity for a family in need.

