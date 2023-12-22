TM Fitness to host 3rd annual Jingle bell workout Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette gym owner is encouraging the community to come to a Christmas-themed workout.

TM Fitness in Marquette is hosting its third annual ‘Jingle Bell Group Workout’ on Saturday at 9 a.m. It’s a 50-minute, full-body workout.

Owner of TM Fitness Travis Alexander said everyone normally wears Christmas colors during the workout.

“The biggest thing is that so many people are coming into town, and it allows a big opportunity for a bigger group to work out during the Christmas time and everyone is in a happy mood and wants to spread Christmas cheer, so why not have an opportunity to work out with them,” Alexander said.

The workout is $20 per person and all profits go to a local charity for a family in need.

