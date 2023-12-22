New axe throwing bar and is now open

By Terese Ledy
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Razor Axe Throwing Marquette is now officially open for business.

The bar offers a variety of throwing items and throwing games. You can choose between stars, axes, playing cards, knives and more. The games include tic-tac-toe, darts, and other custom throwing games.

You can just drop in or reserve a lane on the Razor Axe Marquette website.

The bar has pre-packaged beverages for sale, and alcoholic ones for those 21 and up.

Jacob Truttmann, Razor Axe Marquette owner, said this place is unlike others because of the targets they use.

“We have proprietary technology that only us and Razor Axe in Green Bay have. So, the owner down there, his family actually writes the code for all of our targets, so our specific display of targets, you’re not going to see anywhere else in the exact same way you see them here.”

Email RazorAxeMQT@gmail.com or call 906-401-0650 for group and party rates. View the website for hours.

