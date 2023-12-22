MTEC SmartZone client signs collaboration agreement with MTU

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Revex Technologies, an MTEC SmartZone client, announced that it has entered into a definitive collaboration agreement with Michigan Technological University (MTU). The partnership aims to develop innovative manufacturing and material processing technologies for incorporation into Revex’s planned operations.

According to a press release from MTEC, the basis for the agreement is a U.S. Department of Energy Grant that was awarded to Michigan Tech in Nov. of 2022. MTEC SmartZone played a vital role in the grant application which resulted in the $8.1M sponsored research award for Michigan Tech involving synergized battery recycling and metal refining technology.

In parallel with the grant application process, MTEC SmartZone helped establish a new startup company, Revex Technologies Inc., as a domestic nickel and critical mineral processor and has been providing business startup and development services to Revex ever since.

“Revex was established to help address the demand for domestic critical mineral processing by leveraging established technologies, then integrating findings from the grant bestowed to MTU, thus enhancing its overall operational strategies”, said David Rowe, MTEC SmartZone CEO.

“Revex Technologies exemplifies MTEC’s leadership position in accelerating high-tech business growth and facilitating the transition of innovative technology and processes from the lab bench to industrial-scale applications. MTEC’s collaboration with Michigan Tech’s Office of Innovation and Commercialization on an ongoing basis continues to pay dividends for Michigan’s economy,” said Rowe.

“Revex is grateful for the help received by MTEC SmartZone since 2022, to position our company for commercial success utilizing sustainable technologies that will create domestic critical mineral solutions for energy transition”, said John Rockwell, CEO of Revex. “Michigan Tech’s research will have the potential to add additional benefits to Revex’s current processing solution.”

MTEC says, Revex is aggressively pursuing the launch of its Michigan-based critical mineral processing facilities, focusing on reclaimed mine waste and recycled batteries. By tapping into secondary and unconventional sources alongside recycling initiatives, Revex will help solidify Michigan’s position in the EV battery supply chain and establish an end-to-end, closed-loop solution from mining to vehicle to recycled materials.

The Li-ion battery and EV industry faces challenges in domestic critical mineral extraction and material availability. End-of-life lithium-ion batteries contain recyclable metals like nickel, lithium, and cobalt, allowing for their recovery and reducing the industry’s environmental footprint.

“We will utilize these waste materials to first create green nickel concentrate (and new byproducts) which will be further refined into class I nickel for the lithium-ion battery supply chain. It’s a circular solution that reduces the use of virgin material supply and integrates upstream extraction with midstream processing and downstream recovery and recycling”, said Rockwell.

Revex plans to start construction in 2024 of its Michigan-based mine tailings waste reclamation facility and lithium-ion battery recovery plant.

